Fleet Foxes perform “Fool’s Errand” on Colbert: Watch

Since returning with Crack-Up over the summer, Fleet Foxes have spent much of their time extensively touring North America. With that leg concluding earlier this month and a European one on the horizon, Robin Pecknold and the boys bid farewell to the States with an appearance on Colbert last night.

(Read: Newport Folk Festival 2017 Review: Top 10 Sets)

The band performed “Fool’s Errand” on the late night program, a perfect choice to highlight their pastoral guitar work and impeccable harmonies. It was the type of simply beautiful performance that is sure to bring back fond memories for those who caught them on their recent trek, and give audiences about to embrace them abroad something to stoke anticipation. Check out the performance above.

This is the band’s second Colbert “Third of May”performance of the year, having played on the show back in June.