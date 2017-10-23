Flight of the Conchords announce 2018 tour dates

It’s been a year since Flight of the Conchords reunited for a series of North American concerts and festival dates, with their last gig coming as part of Tenacious D’s Festival Supreme. Now, though, the comedy duo have announced another a fresh set tour dates for spring 2018.

The fresh dates take Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement to the UK and Ireland from mid-March to the beginning of April. Tickets go on sale here this Friday at 10 AM local time, and you can find the complete itinerary below.

Flight of the Conchords 2018 Tour Dates:

03/19 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

03/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo Hammersmith

03/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Genting Arena

03/23 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

03/25 – Dublin, IE @ The 3Arena

03/26 – Glasgow, UK @ The SSE Hydro

03/27 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

03/29 – London, UK @ The O2

04/01 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Echo Arena

The HBO series Flight of the Conchords celebrated its 10th anniversary this past summer, and you can watch a recap video below.