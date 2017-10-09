Florence Welch hosts new documentary on David Bowie’s “Heroes”: Watch

This weekend marked the 40th anniversary of the David Bowie album “Heroes”. To celebrate, the BBC released a new documentary hosted by Florence Welch.

Over the course of the 53-minute feature, Welch explores the impact that the city of Berlin had on the making of the LP. The Florence and the Machine singer also meets with the album’s producer, Tony Visconti, and the two discuss Bowie’s creative vision for the recording sessions. Additionally, there’s a handful of archival interviews with Bowie himself, as well as new chats with Iggy Pop and Brian Eno. A longer description further elaborates:

“Florence will feature archive of the late David Bowie explaining why he chose to live and work in Berlin and the impact the city’s history had on the masterpiece he created. She’ll also meet the album’s producer Tony Visconti to get an insight to the unique recording techniques he employed to interpret Bowie’s creative vision and how the characteristics of the famous Hansa Studios, which are situated in a huge former chamber music concert hall, contributed to the album’s influential sounds. Iggy Pop, who was living with Bowie in Berlin during the recording of the album, recalls how a battle with drug addition, bankruptcy and a legal dispute with his ex wife for access to his son all provided inspiration for the album’s lyrics and Brian Eno, who collaborated with David throughout the LP’s recording, explains the unique musical structures he and David employed to compose the innovative songs.”

Check out the entire project here.

Recently, it was announced that the ‘David Bowie is’ retrospective exhibition will have its final run in New York City. A massive Bowie box set detailing his Berlin years, A New Career, was released just last week.