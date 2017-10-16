Flying Lotus appears to defend The Gaslamp Killer: “The Internet is a fucking liar”

Photo by Amy Price

The Gaslamp Killer was recently accused of drugging and raping two women in July 2013. The DJ/producer legally known as William Benjamin Bensussen has denied the allegations, but a number of parties closely associated with him have already distanced themselves from the incident. In particular, Brainfeeder, one of his former labels, has spoken up.

“The allegations against the Gaslamp Killer come as a complete shock,” read a statement from the label, which was founded by Flying Lotus in 2008 and over the years has worked with the likes of Thundercat and Kamasi Washington. “Brainfeeder has always been a safe, inclusive space for artists of all types and we do not condone assault in any shape or form. We did not have any knowledge of the alleged incidents, and condemn any such actions across the board.”

However, in an interesting turn of events, it appears Flying Lotus himself has now come to the defense of Bensussen. During a concert in Los Angeles this past Saturday, FlyLo ended his set with references to the allegations made against his colleague and former label signee, according to fans who were in attendance (via reddit).

“The Internet is a fucking liar,” he said, per a video captured by one of the fans. “Ain’t nobody judge and jury but the fuckin’ law, okay?” he went on. “Let truth and justice have its day.” FlyLo reportedly then ended the show, choosing to exit the stage while a Gaslamp Killer song played on in the background. “We were all totally shocked, couldn’t believe what was happening,” concert goer Mike Prysner noted on Twitter.

Check out footage of what went down below, followed by tweets from other audience members. Consequence of Sound has reached out to FlyLo’s representatives for comment.

Been going to #FlyingLotus shows for almost a decade—horrible to see him end such a pinnacle set by straight-up calling a rape victim a liar https://t.co/FRchdZL0UM — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

2 came out yesterday w/ detailed story of being raped by Gaslamp. His crew & label found it so believable they dropped him immediately… — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

So @flyinglotus ends set defending #GaslampKiller in bizarre ways. 1: Saying "everyone worked hard to get on this stage" 2: hes my friend… — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

3: "My name is Steve" referencing Gaslamp's bizarre "I am William" response letter, 4: "the internet is a lie" i.e. the women are lying — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

Everyone thought @flyinglotus was just giving a sentimental speech to end epic set. But it was all just a lead-up to this awful rape defense — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

Then just show over. "Let justice prevail" then mic drop, everyone go home. We were all totally shocked, couldn't believe what was happening — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

To prove this isn't a misunderstanding, he literally put on a Gaslamp Killer song at the end — Mike Prysner (@MikePrysner) October 15, 2017

@flyinglotus just threw down a dope ass set and then backed up @GASLAMPKILLER. I love these dudes and I don't know how to feel… — Jeremy Klein (@jeremylklein) October 15, 2017

@flyinglotus ends his set last night with a @GASLAMPKILLER song and disappears pic.twitter.com/qv60JtNVyv — Mrs. Cloutfire (@CerSpence) October 15, 2017