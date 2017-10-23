Foo Fighters announce 2018 summer tour dates, including shows at MSG, Fenway Park, and Wrigley Field

Photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters recently kicked off an expansive world tour behind their impressive new album, Concrete and Gold, and as it stands now, they’ll remain on the road through next summer. Today, the band mapped out a new leg of North American concerts taking place in April, May, and August of next year. There are several noteworthy dates, including shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Of course, the Foos have plenty of shows to play before the 2018 summer tour, including an ongoing leg of American dates stretching into mid-December. Due to an undisclosed family emergency, the band was forced to postpone shows in Lexington, Memphis, and Nashville scheduled for this week. The Lexington and Memphis dates have already been rescheduled for next May, with a make-up date for Nashville still forthcoming.

Seethe band’s full touring schedule below. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 3rd at 10am local time, with the exception of the Wrigley Field date, which will go on sale November 10th.

Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena

11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark

12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center

12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *

01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *

01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *

01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^

01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *

02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *

02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #

02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #

03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #

03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #

03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #

04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

04/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion

04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheatre

04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium

04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

05/03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium

06/23 – London, UK @ London Stadium

07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion

07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater

07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigely Field

* = w/ Weezer

^ = w/ The Preatures

# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age

