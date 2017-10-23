Foo Fighters announce 2018 summer tour dates, including shows at MSG, Fenway Park, and Wrigley Field

Photo by Philip Cosores
Foo Fighters recently kicked off an expansive world tour behind their impressive new album, Concrete and Gold, and as it stands now, they’ll remain on the road through next summer. Today, the band mapped out a new leg of North American concerts taking place in April, May, and August of next year. There are several noteworthy dates, including shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Boston’s Fenway Park, and Chicago’s Wrigley Field.
Of course, the Foos have plenty of shows to play before the 2018 summer tour, including an ongoing leg of American dates stretching into mid-December. Due to an undisclosed family emergency, the band was forced to postpone shows in Lexington, Memphis, and Nashville scheduled for this week. The Lexington and Memphis dates have already been rescheduled for next May, with a make-up date for Nashville still forthcoming.
Seethe band’s full touring schedule below. Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 3rd at 10am local time, with the exception of the Wrigley Field date, which will go on sale November 10th.
Foo Fighters 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/24 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
10/26 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
11/07 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
11/08 – Champaign, IL @ State Farm Arena
11/10 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
11/13 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
11/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/18 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
12/01 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
12/02 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
12/05 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
12/07 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
12/09 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark
12/10 – Casper, WY @ Casper Events Center
12/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
01/20 – Perth, AU @ Nib Stadium *
01/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Coopers Stadium *
01/25 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium *
01/27 – Sydney, AU @ ANZ Stadium *^
01/30 – Melbourne, AU @ Etihad Stadium *
02/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Mt Smart Stadium *
02/25 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Maracanã Stadium #
02/27 – São Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque #
03/02 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski Quarry #
03/04 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Beira-Rio Stadium #
03/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Velez #
04/18 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
04/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Wood Mitchell Pavilion
04/21 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
04/22 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
04/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORDIA Credit Union Amphitheatre
04/26 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Georgia State Stadium
04/29 – Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/01 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
05/03 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
06/19 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
06/22 – London, UK @ London Stadium
06/23 – London, UK @ London Stadium
07/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ BB&T Pavilion
07/12 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater
07/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
07/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/22 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/25 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/26 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigely Field
* = w/ Weezer
^ = w/ The Preatures
# = w/ Queens of the Stone Age
