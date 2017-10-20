Foo Fighters share new Concrete and Gold outtake “Soldier”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Foo Fighters are among the numerous major artists and comedians who participated in the charity compilation, 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood. The 33-track collection will be presented as a limited edition box set on November 17th, but ahead of the physical release, the entire project is streaming online. Hear Foo Fighters’ contribution, an outtake from Concrete and Gold called “Solider”, below.

7-Inches for Planned Parenthood also features new tracks from Sharon Van Etten, Sleater-Kinney, CHVRCHES, St. Vincent, and more. Stream the entire compilation here.

Last month, Foo Fighters released their ninth album, Concrete and Gold, and are currently touring North America in support of the record. Early next year, they will team up with Weezer for a string of stadium shows before joining forces with fellow rock ‘n’ roll titans Queens of the Stone Age. Check out the full itinerary here.