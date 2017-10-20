Foo Fighters, Sharon Van Etten, Sleater-Kinney, more contribute to 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood compilation: Stream/Download

A number of major artists and comedians have joined forces for a charity compilation cheekily dubbed, 7-Inches for Planned Parenthood. The 33-track collection will be presented as a limited edition box set on November 17th, but ahead of the physical release, the entire project is streaming below.

All proceeds, including those earned through streaming services, will go to benefit Planned Parenthood. The collection came together in the face of “lawmakers with extreme views” who are attempting to pass legislation to shut down PP. “We see this initiative as the start of something bigger,” reads a press release, “and hope it will inspire both contributors and listeners to continue to seek out ways to stand with Planned Parenthood and other institutions that are so vital to us all”.

Foo Fighters, Sharon Van Etten, Sleater-Kinney, Feist, and Mitski all contributed brand new songs to the project. Other notable entries include a live version of “Down Side of Me” from CHVRCHES; a never-before-heard live take of “Pretty (Ugly Before)” by Elliot Smith; and a cover of “Lovin’ You” by John Legend, St. Vincent, and Zach Galifianakis.

Among the other musicians featured on the album: Björk, Common, Bon Iver, Matt Berninger and Bryce Dessner of The National, Laurie Anderson, and Mary J. Blige. Comedians including Tig Notaro, Pete Holmes, Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho, Jenny Slate, and Janeane Garofalo also recorded audio for the benefit, while spoken word contributions come from Demos President Heather McGhee, abortion-providing Southern Christian Dr. Willie Parker, and cultural critic Dream Hampton.

Head to IStandWithPP.org or 7InchesforPlannedParenthood.com for more info, and stream the entire thing below.

7-Inches for Planned Parenthood Tracklist:

01. Cecile Richards – Introduction

02. CHVRCHES – Down Side of Me (Live)

03. Estelle – Woman’s World

04. dream hampton – Casey

05. Björk – Come to Me

06. Margaret Atwood – Blackberries

07. Nico Muhly – Uneven Cycles

08. John Legend & St. Vincent – Lovin’ You (Live at Largo)

09. Tig Notaro – My Ideal Exchange with a Stranger (Live at Largo)

10. Mitski – I’m A Fool To Want You

11. Heather McGhee – We the People

12. Elliott Smith – Pretty (Ugly Before) (Live at Largo)

13. Margaret Atwood – Oh Children

14. Matt Berninger & Jon Brion – Learning (Live at Largo)

15. Pete Holmes – Pete Holmes Likes Traffic (Live at Largo)

16. Bon Iver with Aaron and Bryce Dessner – 45 (Live at the Philharmonie de Paris)

17. Dr. Willie Parker – Life’s Work

18. Sharon Van Etten – Passion and Love

19. Feist – Born to Bond

20. Laurie Anderson – Birth of Lola

21. Helado Negro – Beber

22. Foo Fighters – Soldier

23. Zach Galifianakis – Untitled (Live at Largo)

24. Margaret Cho – Asians In Hollywood (Live at Largo)

25. Sleater-Kinney – Here We Come

26. Aparna Nancherla – History Has Its Sighs On You (Live at Largo)

27. Mary Lattimore & Meg Baird – Fair Annie

28. Sarah Silverman – Untitled (Live at Largo)

29. Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman

30. Janeane Garofalo – Untitled (Live at Largo)

31. Jenny Slate – Am I Susan Yet? (Live at Largo)

32. Common – Love Star (feat. Marsha Ambrosius and PJ)

33. Bryce Dessner – For Marsha P. Johnson