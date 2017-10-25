Former Marilyn Manson bassist Twiggy Ramirez responds to rape allegations

Yesterday, Marilyn Manson parted ways with Twiggy Ramirez (né Jerodie White), his longtime bassist and writing partner, after White was accused of rape by his former girlfriend, Jessicka Addams, of the riot grrrl band Jack Off Jill. Now, White has issued a statement addressing the allegations.

“I have only recently been made aware of these allegations from over 20 years ago,” begins his statement. “I do not condone non-consensual sex of any kind. I will be taking some time to spend with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. If I have caused anyone pain I apologize and truly regret it.”

Addams shared her experience with White in a lengthy letter posted to Facebook last Friday, stating that White subjected her to several acts of physical and mental abuse in the early 1990s.

It’s been an embattled few weeks for Manson. In addition to the situation with White, which he says he “knew nothing about,” the shock rocker is mourning the loss of former collaborator Daisy Berkowitz and recovering from a stage prop accident in New York that postponed his current tour. It will resume in Europe next month without White.