Former Real Estate guitarist Matt Mondanile accused of sexual misconduct by seven women

In a statement released late last week, Real Estate revealed that former guitarist Matt Mondanile had been fired for “unacceptable treatment of women.” Now, a new article by Andy Cush published in Spin documents seven women who have come out to accuse Mondanile of sexual misconduct. Similar to the Harvey Weinstein revelations, the alleged events follow a pattern of abuse that was repeated time and again.

Two different women recounted similar stories in which Mondanile asked them to show him to the bathroom, where he then forced himself onto them. In one of the incidents, Mondanile ended up taking a 19-year-old woman whom he met at Brooklyn venue Baby’s All Right from NYC to his family’s house in New Jersey — despite saying he was taking her to his Brooklyn apartment and her repeated requests to be taken home — and continued to molest her there. “I was afraid, and the entire night I was trying to stay awake,” the accuser said. “It was five in the morning, and he kept trying to move closer to me, and I was moving away. The best way I could describe it was that he was like a dog, dry-humping me.”

Another allegation in the article came from a former college bandmate of Mondanile’s, who told Cush that “she awoke in the middle of the night to find that Mondanile had entered the building, walked up to her third-floor dorm room, gotten into bed with her, and begun groping her while she slept.” She continued, “He would say, ‘I just took a Viagra, I can’t help myself. He basically molested me in my sleep.” Two more women recounted similar experiences of being sexually assaulted while they slept.

The earliest allegations are from 12 years ago, 11 years before Mondanile’s dismissal from Real Estate. The article and a few of those interviewed in it described Mondanile’s behavior as an “open secret,” but the band said in its official statement that “Mondanile was fired in February 2016 when allegations of unacceptable treatment of women were brought to our attention.”

You can read the entire article here. This story is ongoing and Mondanile has yet to comment officially on any of the allegations, nor have any official charges been brought against the musician. Check back for updates as the story develops.