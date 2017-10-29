FOX News debuts miserably unfunny “Radiohead lice” sketch: Watch

As the Trump Administration shits its pants in anticipation of the first wave of arrests stemming from Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, FOX News has dedicated a significant amount of airtime to trashing Radiohead. A few weeks back, Kat Timpf first picked a fight with Radiohead fans when she described them as “strange, malnourished, and sad” and the band’s music “as just elaborate moaning and whining for ring tone sounds.” FOX News host Greg Gutfeld subsequently joined the fray when he sarcastically quipped that “Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay.” He later rehashed the joke by calling Radiohead a “poor man’s Air Supply” and said he would “ban Radiohead in public places” if he were ever elected president.

You may think the bit has run its course, but don’t tell that to Gutfeld. On last night’s episode of the Greg Gutfeld Show, he once again poked the bear. During a panel discussion about this year’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Gutfeld commented, “I would like to see Radiohead perform my favorite song ‘Yellow'”. When that joke fell flat, he tried another: “By the way, on cable they had There Will Be Blood on, and you know the soundtrack is done by Coldplay — it’s fantastic.” Then came the real zinger: a pre-recorded faux infomercial in which Timpf uses a product called “Yorke-B-Gone” to rid herself of “Radiohead lice.” Watch the full segment above, and yes — Kevin Sorbo’s career has devolved the point where he’s a panelist on the Greg Gutfeld Show.