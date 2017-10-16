FOX News: Radiohead’s music “is just elaborate moaning and whining for ring tone sounds”

We’ve all waited with bated breath to hear FOX News’ take on the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018 class, and the nonsense vomited from their mouths certainly lived up to expectations.

During a recent episode of the Greg Gutfeld Show — FOX News’ miserable attempt to do a conservative-leaning late-night talk show — Gutfeld and co. broke down this year’s nominees, cracking jokes about rock music’s relevancy and questioning why Nina Simone and LL Cool J were up for consideration. For her part, correspondent Kat Timpf predicted Radiohead’s induction “seeing as that it’s about fame, and not talent.”

“I don’t even like them,” Timpf added, “but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished, and sad. Those guys always like Radiohead, so I’ve been having to pretend to like Radiohead for years to get these men, even though the music is just elaborate moaning and whining for ring tone sounds. You know what, if that’s not fame and power that will get me to do that for someone else, then I don’t know what is.”

Watch Timpf’s comments about Radiohead above. I won’t subject you to video of the full segment, but rest assured you’ll likely see Trump’s regurgitate their comments on Twitter in the coming days.