Franz Ferdinand announce new album, Always Ascending, share title track: Stream

Franz Ferdinand announced their first extended tour in three years back in February, and the Scottish rockers shook off the rust all across North America and Europe this past summer. It was a reunion of sorts for the band, members of which have been busy with side projects like FFS and BNQT since the release of 2013’s Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action. And now that reunion has given birth to a new album, Always Ascending, which will drop on February 9th. It’s the band’s first LP since parting ways with guitarist Mike McCarthy in 2016.
Recorded at RAK Studios in London and Motorbass in Paris with French producer Philippe Zdar (Phoenix, Beastie Boys), the album is said to find the band “broadening their palate.” In a press release, singer Alex Kapranos calls the album “simultaneously futuristic and naturalistic.”
That description applies to Always Ascending‘s title track, which they’ve released as the album’s first single. Stretching out over five minutes, the song expands on the disco-pop Franz Ferdinand has long embraced by blending trippy space-rock flourishes with grounded vocal melodies and a vibrant chorus. Listen to it above.
You can catch a preview of some of the band’s new songs during a launch event at Paris’ Point Ephémère, which the band will live stream on its Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. CST today.
If you miss that, rest assured that Franz Ferdinand are also be heading out on a massive world tour in December. See their full itinerary below, as well as the album’s tracklist and album art.
Always Ascending Artwork:
Always Ascending Tracklist:
01. Always Ascending
02. Lazy Boy
03. Paper Cages
04. Finally
05. The Academy Award
06. Lois Lane
07. Huck And Jim
08. Glimpse Of Love
09. Feel The Love Go
10. Slow Don’t Kill Me Slow
Franz Ferdinand 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
12/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market
12/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
12/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
12/07 – Portland, OR @ KNRK Show
12/09 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas
01/25 – Tokyo, Japan @ Shinkiba Studio Coast
02/10 – Galway, Ireland @ Leisureland
02/11 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
02/13 – Manchester, UK @ Royal Albert Hall
02/14 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
02/16 – Newcastle, UK @ 02 Academy
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ 02 Academy
02/19 – Leeds, UK @ 02 Academy
02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy
02/21 – Bristol, UK @ 02 Academy
02/23 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
02/24 – London, UK @ 02 Brixton Academy
02/25 – Brighton, UK @ Dome
02/27 – Paris, FR @ Zenith
02/28 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
03/01 – Hamburg, DE @ Mehr! Theater
03/03 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vrendenburg
03/04 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort
03/05 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium
03/07 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
03/08 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
03/09 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
03/11 – Zurich, CH @ Halle 622
03/12 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
03/13 – Vienna, AT @ Gasometer
03/15 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena
03/17 – Madrid, SP @ La Riviera
03/19 – Toulouse, FR @ Zenith
03/20 – Montpellier, FR @ Zenith Sud
03/21 – Lyon, FR @ Amphi 3000
03/23 – Rennes, FR @ Liberte
03/24 – Caen, FR @ Zenith
04/08 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
04/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
04/11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
04/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
04/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
04/30 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
05/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
05/07 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
05/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/13 – San Diego, CA @ North Park @ The Observatory
05/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/17 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre