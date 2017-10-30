Frightened Rabbit announce 10th anniversary tour behind The Midnight Organ Fight

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Frightened Rabbit’s widely acclaimed sophomore album, The Midnight Organ Fight. In commemoration, the Scottish indie rockers have put together a special run of tour dates in North America and the UK in which they’ll perform the 2008 record in full.

The anniversary trek officially kicks off on February 16th in Chicago and will run through mid-March. Toronto, Boston, New York, and Philadelphia are among the North American cities that will host Frightened Rabbit; on the other side of the pond, the group will play in Manchester, London, and Glasgow.

Frightened Rabbit’s last full-length came with Painting of a Panic Attack in 2016. They recently issued Recorded Songs, a three-track EP featuring Julien Baker.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Frightened Rabbit 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

12/09 – Edinburgh, UK @ Sleep in the Park

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/18 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

02/21 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/23 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

02/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

03/15 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

03/16 – London, UK @ Forum

03/17 – Glasgow, UK @ Academy

Revisit a few singles off The Midnight Organ Fight: