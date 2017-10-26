From Nosferatu to The Ruins: Edgar Wright shares his 100 favorite horror movies

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Baby Driver director Edgar Wright loves a good list. Last year, he shared his 1,000 favorite movies from the last 100 years of cinema, and now he’s dropped yet another with a list of his 100 favorite horror movies. Wright’s no fair-weather fan, either; aside from his debut feature being the brilliant Shaun of the Dead, his top 1,000 is packed to the gills with horror, from Nosferatu and Island of Lost Souls to Suspiria and Poltergeist to Splice and Cabin in the Woods.

(Read: Director Edgar Wright on Baby Driver and the Need for Original Blockbusters)

He’s kept the rules stringent for his horror list, however, meaning no thrillers, science fiction, or “allegorical” films were allowed. Presented in chronological order, the list begins with Nosferatu and includes multiple entries from the likes of Mario Bava, Wes Craven, Dario Argento, and Brian De Palma. Unsurprisingly, George A. Romero emerges as Wright’s favorite horror director with five entries. Wright’s Shaun of the Dead, after all, was a tribute to the late filmmaker in more ways than one.

(Read: Growing Up in the Land of the Living Dead)

There’s also some fun surprises, with deep cuts such as Alfred Hitchcock’s Frenzy, John Frankenheimer’s Seconds, Guillermo del Toro’s Cronos, and Alejandro Jodorowsky’s Santa Sangre. The list might also inspire you to revisit some modern horror films that many consider to be duds, such as 2001’s Jeepers Creepers and 2008’s The Ruins. The latest editions are last year’s Train to Busan and this year’s cult favorite, Raw.

Before blowing up Wright’s Twitter with invective regarding his snubbing of Insidious or whatever, do note that he takes great pains to posit this as a list of personal favorites rather than some kind of “definitive ranking.” See it in full here.

If you want to yell at somebody about horror movies, yell at us. Here’s our list of the 100 scariest to get you started.