Future and Young Thug link up for joint mixtape, Super Slimey

Judging by their Instagram and Snapchat accounts, Future and Young Thug have been logging substantial studio time together after squashing their beef last fall. Now, the Atlanta rappers are ready to unveil a joint mixtape from those sessions called Super Slimey. It’s set to arrive at Midnight.

According to XXL, producers on the project include C4, Wheezy, Southside and Richie Souf. It’s not yet known whether frequent collaborators Metro Boomin or London On Da Track appear on the tape.

This summer, Future appeared on the standout track “Relationship” from Thug’s Beautiful Thugger Girls project. Earlier in the year, he dropped two albums on consecutive weeks, FUTURE and HNDRXX. Meanwhile, Thug recently shared the Young Martha EP in September.

Check out the Super Slimey cover art below.

Super Slimey Artwork: