Garfield creator Jim Davis addresses longstanding “dog semen” theory

The most amusing/fucked up theory about the Garfield universe doesn’t actually involve the lasagna-loving tabby cat. Instead, it’s the May 30th, 1990 comic strip when Garfield’s hapless owner, Jon, grabs a coffee mug at the veterinarian’s office and appears to drink dog semen.

(Read: An Interview with Fatal Farm)

According to Garfield obsessives, the proof is right in the punchline. “Congratulations, Mr. Arbuckle,” the veterinarian Liz deadpans. “You are going to give birth to a fine, healthy litter of puppies.” Obviously, the implication is Jon has just chugged a mugful of dog sperm.

Have yall seen this Garfield where Jon drinks dog semen? What a great comic pic.twitter.com/I522ZgtRWP — Reliable Truck (@ccchauffe) January 22, 2015

Earlier this week, the theory popped back up when a Garfield fan posted a tweet containing a photo of a signed copy of the infamous comic strip seemingly containing an endorsement from creator Jim Davis. “These events are canon,” says the note accompanying his signature.

the dog cum strip has arrived ATTN @GarfieldFanArt pic.twitter.com/XEqQdb7a3x — ｎｕｔｓｌｉｎｇ (@realnutsling) October 16, 2017

Unfortunately, this isn’t when the story ends because when BuzzFeed News reached out for comment, Davis debunked the theory by stating Jon was actually drinking a dog fertility drink. It certainly makes sense, but where’s the fun in that?

Read the statement below.

“On the farm, we used to give first-calf heifers a high protein supplement to help them deliver healthier calves. The supplement was provided by our vet… I assumed that there would be a similar supplement for dogs. So Jon is drinking a protein-enriched drink formulated for a pregnant dog.”

There you have it!”