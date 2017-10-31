Gorillaz share new song with Little Simz, “Garage Palace”: Stream

Back in August, Gorillaz released a gorgeous box set of their latest album, Humanz. The collection featured 14 bonus tracks, and today Damon Albarn shared one of those additional songs on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show.

Entitled “Garage Palace”, the track is a skittering club number featuring vocals from Little Simz. The British MC has become a favorite collaborator of Gorillaz, as she’s currently on the road with the band despite not appearing on the standard Humanz release. “I just was really struck by her kind of individualism,” Albarn told Lowe. “She’s just not part of a scene, which is great for her.” Check out the song via its 8-bit themed visualizer up above.

Elsewhere in his discussion with the radio host, Albarn spoke a bit about his continued work on the new The Good, The Bad & The Queen album, as well as some of his other collaborations. He’s apparently working with Flume and Mike WiLL Made It, and he recently met and hit it off with Usher. “We haven’t had that conversation,” Albarn said regarding recording with the R&B superstar. “What I would say is that I’d like to because… I’d like to, it’s simple as that, isn’t it?” Less speculative is a track called “Hollywood”, which features Albarn and another unnamed, “interesting” vocalist; Albarn said he intends to drop the song before the end of the year. Listen to their full conversation below.