Grizzly Bear perform “Mourning Sound” on Jools Holland: Watch

Since releasing their fifth album, Painted Ruins, in August, Grizzly Bear have been making the rounds on the TV circuit. Stateside, the indie rockers played both Jimmy Kimmel and Colbert over the summer. This week, they flew across the pond to appear on the latest episode of Later… with Jools Holland. As Grizzly Bear ran through LP highlight “Mourning Sound”, they were accompanied by softly glowing lights which made the stage setup look like a lovely sunset.

Watch it down below.

The Brooklyn outfit is currently on one of the season’s hottest tours. They put out a music video for “Losing All Sense” last month. In a bit of left-field news this week, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins took it upon himself to “chop and screw” two Grizzly Bear albums.

