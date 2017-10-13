Menu
Gucci Mane releases star-studded new album Mr. Davis: Stream

Droptopwop follow-up features ASAP Rocky, The Weeknd, Nicki Minaj, ScHoolboy Q, and more

on October 13, 2017, 12:30am
Photo by Jonathan Mannion

Today, Gucci Mane celebrates the release of his new album, Mr. Davis. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full below.

The 17-track effort follows Droptopwop, released earlier this year, and features a whole host of guest collaborators. There’s ASAP RockyScHoolboy Q, Slim Jxmmi from Rae Sremmurd, and Big Sean. Nicki Minaj, with whom Gucci dropped “Make Love” back in March, is included as is The Weeknd (“Curve”). Migos also appear on “I Get the Bag”; the two acts previously linked up on “Slippery”, off Migos’ Culture LP.

The last few months have seen Gucci Mane lend his bars to the likes of Selena Gomez (“Fetish”), DJ Khaled, (“Pull a Caper”), and Big Boi (“In the South”).

Mr. Davis Artwork:

gucci mane mr davis stream download album Gucci Mane releases star studded new album Mr. Davis: Stream

Mr. Davis Tracklist:
01. Work in Progress (Intro)
02. Back On
03. I Get the Bag (feat. Migos)
04. Stunting Ain’t Nuthin (feat. Slim Jxmmi & Young Dolph)
05. Curve (feat. The Weeknd)
06. Enormous (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
07. Members Only
08. Money Make Ya Handsome
09. Changed (feat. Big Sean)
10. We Ride (feat. Monica)
11. Lil Story (feat. Schoolboy Q)
12. Tone It Down (feat. Chris Brown)
13. Make Love
14. Money Piling
15. Jumped Out the Whip (feat. A$AP Rocky)
16. Miss My Woe (feat. Rico Love)
17. Made It (Outro)

