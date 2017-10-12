Guns N’ Roses bring out Pink to perform “Patience” at Madison Square Garden: Watch

Featured photo by Katarina Benzova
Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime continues to roll on strong for a second year. Earlier this week, they kicked off a new leg of North American arena dates, which included the first of three nights at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden. The Wednesday evening gig was even more unique than usual, as GNR brought out a surprise special guest few saw coming: Pink.
The pop star, whose own Beautiful Trauma album drops this Friday, joined the band for the final verse of “Patience”. In welcoming her onto the stage, Axl Rose noted they’d “never tried this before,” but it’s hard to doubt Pink’s proven pipes. Watch her knock it out of the park via the fan-shot footage up above (her entrance happens around the 4:00 mark).
GNR have plenty of more upcoming dates for more surprise guests to make apperances, and you can find their full itinerary below.
Guns N’ Roses 2017 Tour Dates:
10/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
10/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/23 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
11/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/03 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
11/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/07 – Milwaukee, WU @ Bradley Center
11/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
11/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
11/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
11/28 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum