Guns N’ Roses bring out Pink to perform “Patience” at Madison Square Garden: Watch

Featured photo by Katarina Benzova​​

Guns N’ Roses’ Not In This Lifetime continues to roll on strong for a second year. Earlier this week, they kicked off a new leg of North American arena dates, which included the first of three nights at New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden. The Wednesday evening gig was even more unique than usual, as GNR brought out a surprise special guest few saw coming: Pink.

The pop star, whose own Beautiful Trauma album drops this Friday, joined the band for the final verse of “Patience”. In welcoming her onto the stage, Axl Rose noted they’d “never tried this before,” but it’s hard to doubt Pink’s proven pipes. Watch her knock it out of the park via the fan-shot footage up above (her entrance happens around the 4:00 mark).

GNR have plenty of more upcoming dates for more surprise guests to make apperances, and you can find their full itinerary below.

Guns N’ Roses 2017 Tour Dates:

10/12 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/19 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

10/22 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/23 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

10/26 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/30 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

11/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/03 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

11/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Milwaukee, WU @ Bradley Center

11/10 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/14 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

11/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

11/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/28 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

11/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum