Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie say Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them as well

Harvey Weinstein’s long rumored instances of serial sexual assault and harassment over multiple decades has finally come to light in recent days, resulting in his firing from the powerful production company he founded, The Weinstein Company. Earlier today, The New Yorker shared another damning piece that includes an incriminating audio tape in which Weinstein can be heard harassing an actress. Now The New York Times, the paper responsible for breaking the story, has shared a supplemental piece that finds Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and other actresses sharing more stories of abuse.

Paltrow recounted a disgusting tale that supports what clearly was a pattern of abusive behavior Weinstein followed for decades: a young female starting out in Hollywood meets him at the luxurious Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, thinking she’s attending an innocuous work meeting, only to find something much more nefarious. Paltrow claimed — as several other women have — that Weinstein accosted her at the hotel after she’d signed up to play the lead in Emma, one of her first starring roles. The actress said that when she told her boyfriend at the time, Brad Pitt, he confronted the producer about his behavior and told him never to touch her again, which in turn caused Weinstein to berate her in a manner she describes as “brutal.” (Reps for Pitt confirmed Paltrow’s account.)

Similar to other victims of Weinstein, Paltrow said she feared irrevocably damage to her career if she spoke out against the super producer.

Meanwhile, Jolie told the Times in an email that, “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Today’s Times article also includes allegations from several other actresses including Rosanna Arquette, Judith Godrèche, Dawn Dunning, and Katherine Kendall. Read the entire story here.