HAIM perform “Little of Your Love” on Ellen: Watch

After a quiet start to the month, Ellen DeGeneres booked a trifecta of musical guests this week. In just the last few days, her daytime TV show has welcomed host to Beck (“Up All Night”) and Arcade Fire (“Everything Now”). For her latest episode, the comedian welcomed HAIM to her set.

The three Haim sisters, still fresh off the release of their sophomore album, Something to Tell You, delivered their “Little of Your Love” single. Much like the track’s official music video, the performance was fun and stylish, the stage laced in lighting reminiscent of ’70s heyday (I almost half expected Fleetwood Mac to join in). Lead singer Danielle came outfitted in a glittery black suit, while Este brought the bass face 110%. Catch the replay below.

(Read: The 10 Best Bands with Siblings)

HAIM recently dropped a short film called Valentine, helmed by famed director Paul Thomas Anderson. They also shared covers of Shania Twain and Selena Gomez.