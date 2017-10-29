Menu
HAIM perform stripped-down cover of The Strokes’ “I’ll Try Anything Once”: Watch

The sisters also played “Night So Long” from their most recent album

by
on October 28, 2017, 10:15pm
Whenever HAIM get together to perform a cover song, there’s good reason to get excited. After all, the sisters first earned their chops by playing in a cover band fronted by their parents. Recently, the trio appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Piano Sessions with Huw Stephens, during which they covered The Strokes’ 2006 B-side, “I’ll Try Anything Once”.

While the stripped-down version meant there was no opportunity to see Este’s infamous “bass face,” the oldest sister did get cheerfully involved by accompanying Danielle’s lone vocals with some skillful finger snaps. Replay the cover above.

HAIM also performed “Night So Long” from their most recent album, Something to Tell You. Watch it below.

This summer, HAIM covered Selena Gomez’s “Bad Liar” and Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much”. Earlier this month, they unveiled the Paul Thomas Anderson-direct video for “Little of Your Love”.

