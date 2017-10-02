HAIM unveil new “Little of Your Love” video, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson: Watch

Last week, HAIM released Valentine, a short film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Boogie Nights) featuring in-studio performance footage. The Los Angeles sister trio has teamed up yet again with the renowned director, this time for a music video for Something to Tell You single “Little of Your Love”.

While we last saw the Haim siblings round up a drum circle, here they lead a fun line dance at the infamous SoCal bar Oil Can Harry’s. There’s shimmying, plenty of smiles, and an all-around feel-good attitude. Lace up your dancing shoes and check it out above.

Anderson, known for his work collaborations with Radiohead and Fiona Apple, also helmed HAIM’s “Right Now” visual back in April.