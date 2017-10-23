Hamilton Leithauser shares video for his collaboration with Angel Olsen, “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)”: Watch

Hamilton Leithauser’s collaborative single with Angel Olsen, “Heartstruck (Wild Thunder)”, is a sweeping slice of theatrical classic pop. Today, the track has been given an equally cinematic video from director Simonites and the creatives at Preacher.

The clip finds Leithauser roaming through the desert roads of Marfa, Texas as he wresltes with “feelings of heartbreak and longing, the ghosts of lost love that haunt us all at some point in our lives.” As Preacher’s Chief Creative Officer Rob Baird explained in a press release,

“We wanted to use a few symbols throughout—the car, the pink scarf, the burning heart—as constant reminders, the things that you project your feelings upon that you can’t help but notice every time they pass. Most importantly, we really wanted to craft an ending that leaves the viewer with a bit of despair themselves, knowing that this isn’t an A-to- B story, but a circular one. Nothing gets resolved, nothing really gets easier, but you’ve got to keep going. It’s hard, but beautiful in it’s own way.”

Take a look above. Leithauser is currently on a North American tour that stretches into mid-November. Those dates can be found here.