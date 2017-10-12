Hamilton Leithauser teams with Angel Olsen for new single “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)”: Stream

Photos by Philip Cosores (Leithauser) and Ben Kaye (Olsen)

Hamilton Leithauser has spent the majority of 2017 supporting his collaborative effort with Rostam, last fall’s I Had a Dream That You Were Mine. Now, the former Walkmen frontman has signed on with Glassnote Records as a solo artist, and he’s celebrating with the release of another new collaboration.

Leithauser has tapped Angel Olsen for his latest single, a swaying track called “Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)”. The song has an old Hollywood romance to it thanks to big strings and a ticky-tack percussive backbone. That’s a fitting era for Leithauser and Olsen’s vocal abilities, and their modern sensibilities lend the whole thing a modern indie swing.

In a statement, Leithauser said,

“This song is about catching yourself off guard when an emotion hits a little harder than you were ready for. It’s a desperate and funny situation. The desperation can be a little bit ridiculous, which can be a little bit funny, but it’s also desperate, so it’s agonizing. I thought “Wild Hunger” should be delivered with huge passion and energy, and I needed a fierce and booming voice as a counterbalance. Luckily, I got my first choice: Angel Olsen.”

Check it out below.

“Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)” promises to be just the first bit of new material from Leithauser. A press release promises “more music to follow in 2018” from Glassnote. Until then, you can check Leithauser out on tour at the dates below.

Hamilton Leithauser 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

10/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Visulite Theatre *

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West @ King Plow Arts Center *

10/21 – Birmingham, AL @ The Saturn *

10/23 – St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

10/27 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre *

10/28 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre *

10/30 – Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall *

11/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

11/03 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

11/04 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall *

11/09 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up *

11/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda *

11/11 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

11/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret *

11/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

11/16 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

* = w/ Courtney Marie Andrews