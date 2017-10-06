Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch share Blade Runner 2049 soundtrack: Stream/download

Denis Villenueve’s masterful Blade Runner 2049 races into theaters this weekend and the film’s accompanying soundtrack, composed by legendary film score maestro Hans Zimmer, is now streaming in full.

The score was composed in tandem by Zimmer and his longtime collaborator Benjamin Wallfisch. The duo was brought in somewhat later in the production process, after the score’s initial composer, Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, ceased involvement due to creative differences.

Villeneuve explained his decision to replace Jóhannsson with Zimmer in an interview with Al Arabiya. “The thing I will say is that making movies is a laboratory,” he explained. “The movie needed something different, and I needed to go back to something closer to [the original film’s composer] Vangelis. Jóhann and I decided that I will need to go in another direction — that’s what I will say.”

The decision seemingly paid off, as Clint Worthington notes in his review of the film: “[Zimmer and Wallfisch] lean heavily on Vangelis’ original 1982 score for inspiration, but 2049 is refreshingly light on incidental music, mostly allowing the booming, immersive sound design to take center stage.”

In additional to Zimmer and Wallfisch’s original compositions, the soundtrack features songs by Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, and Lauren Daigle.

Blade Runner 2049 OST Tracklist:

01. 2049

02. Sapper’s Tree

03. Flight to LAPD

04. Frank Sinatra – “Summer Wind”

05. Rain

06. Wallace

07. Memory

08. Mesa

09. Orphanage

10. Furnace

11. Someone Lived This

12. Joi

13. Pilot

14. Elvis Presley – “Suspicious Minds”

15. Elvis Presley & The Jordanaires – “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

16. Frank Sinatra – “One For My Baby (And One More For the Road)”

17. Hijack

18. That’s Why We Believe

19. Her Eyes Were Green

20. Sea Wall

21. All the Best Memories Are Hers

22. Tears in the Rain

23. Blade Runner

24. Lauren Daigle – “Almost Human”