Hans Zimmer says he was “starstruck” upon meeting Jonny Greenwood for Radiohead collaboration

Last month, Radiohead shared a reworked version of The King of Limbs track “Bloom”, recorded in conjunction with legendary composer Hans Zimmer for BBC’s environmental series Blue Planet II. In a new interview with CBC Radio, Zimmer discussed the process behind the song’s creation. One of the more interesting tidbits was the revelation that the acclaimed and accomplished musician was in awe of the band’s guitarist — a skilled composer in his own right — Jonny Greenwood.

“Oh, I’ll just admit it, I was a bit starstruck,” Zimmer shared about first meeting Greenwood. He gushed, “He is my favorite film composer.” Furthermore, he was scared to “mess up their song because they’re not just anybody.”

Zimmer’s praise is particularly meaningful coming from a musician who’s composed notable scores for films such as The Lion King, Gladiator, and The Dark Knight Trilogy, as well as music for all the previous Planet Earth and Blue Planet specials. Greenwood has certainly earned it, though, with his award-winning film scores for There Will Be Blood, Inherent Vice, and You Were Never Really Here.

Elsewhere in the interview, Zimmer said the process was “easy” and “organic” because “there is something really nice that happens as well, when you bring a whole orchestra in and everybody’s emotions are basically focused, laser-sharp, in the same direction, which that song and [singer Thom Yorke’s] voice does.”

Revisit the collaboration below.

Here is the BBC’s Blue Planet II prequel accompanied by the new track (ocean) bloom: a collaboration between @Radiohead & @HansZimmer pic.twitter.com/VsazdZU61X — Radiohead (@radiohead) September 27, 2017

Zimmer’s opinion about Radiohead couldn’t be more different from that of FOX News. A few weeks back, commentator Kat Timpf described the band’s music “as just elaborate moaning and whining for ringtone sounds.” Talk show host Greg Gutfeld then followed up by joking, “Radiohead is the poor man’s Coldplay” before stating he would “ban Radiohead in public places.” Over the weekend, Gutfeld debuted a faux infomercial for a product called “Yorke-B-Gone”.

Meanwhile, Greenwood took the criticism in stride by adding Timpf’s description of Radiohead fans as “strange, malnourished, and sad” to his Twitter bio. Not only is the man a skilled composer, he’s funny, too.