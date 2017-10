Christopher McDonald, best known for portraying Shooter McGavin in Happy Gilmore, was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his Porsche into a highway embankment. The incident occurred in Lake Arrowhead, California on Saturday night.

According to TMZ, McDonald actually told police about his role in Happy Gilmore in hopes of avoiding arrest. Officers responded by taking him into custody and charging him with drunk driving.

McDonald, 62, was previously arrested and charged with a DWI in 2013.