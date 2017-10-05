Harvey Weinstein’s long history of sexual harassment allegations surface, Ashley Judd among the accusers

An investigation carried out by the New York Times has found a repeated pattern of sexual misconduct allegedly carried out by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Weinstein, the co-founder of Miramax and producer of such films as Pulp Fiction, Gangs of New York, and The Lord of the Rings, has reached at least eight settlements with women, according to the Times. Among his accusers: actress Ashley Judd, who went on the record for the article.

As a young actress, Judd said Weinstein propositioned her in a Beverley Hills Hotel during what was expected to be a business breakfast meeting. Instead, according to Judd, Weinstein appeared in a bathrobe and asked if he could give her a massage or she could watch him shower.

“Women have been talking about Harvey amongst ourselves for a long time, and it’s simply beyond time to have the conversation publicly,” Judd told the Times.

Actress Rose McGowan was also subjected to Weinsten’s advances, leading to a $100,000 settlement, according to the Times.

“In interviews, eight women described varying behavior by Mr. Weinstein: appearing nearly or fully naked in front of them, requiring them to be present while he bathed or repeatedly asking for a massage or initiating one himself,” the Times alleges in its story. “The women, typically in their early or mid-20s and hoping to get a toehold in the film industry, said he could switch course quickly — meetings and clipboards one moment, intimate comments the next. One woman advised a peer to wear a parka when summoned for duty as a layer of protection against unwelcome advances.”

Reached for comment, Weinstein acknowledged that “the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it. Though I’m trying to do better, I know I have a long way to go.”

He added that he was working with therapists and planning to take a leave of absence to “deal with this issue head on.”

This is a developing story…