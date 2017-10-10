Harvey Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, says she is leaving him

Harvey Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct cost him his company. Now, his wife of 10 years, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has announced she is leaving him.

“My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time,” Chapman said in a statement to People.

Weinstein and Chapman have two children together,

The disgraced movie producer is accused of sexually harassing and/or assaulting over 40 women, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, and Rosanna Arquette. When the allegations first surfaced last week, Weinstein said his wife “stands 100 percent behind me.” However, with more stories of misconduct surfacing seemingly by the hour, Chapman has evidently had a change of heart.