Here’s our first look at Christian Bale as Dick Cheney for Adam McKay’s upcoming biopic

First, it was announced that Christian Bale would be playing former vice president Dick Cheney in a new biopic from Adam McKay. Then, we got a glimpse at what the one-time hunk now looks like after eating “lots of pies” in preparation for the role. Now, we’re offered up our first peek at the man in full costume. And, well, it looks like he’s moved from pies to hunks of paper.

Ladies and gentleman, presenting Christian Bale as Dick Cheney. via @olilyttelton pic.twitter.com/FSQMFqPSQc — The Playlist 🎬 (@ThePlaylist) October 20, 2017

Oh, dear. Couldn’t they have just gotten Richard Dreyfuss again?

Bale is no stranger to this kind of physical transformations, having lost 63 pounds for The Machinist and putting on 100 pounds of muscle for Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy. He packed on more pounds for American Hustle, then lost it in advance of his Oscar-contending role in Scott Cooper’s Hostiles.

McKay’s film also stars Sam Rockwell as former president George W. Bush; Amy Adams as Cheney’s wife, Lynne; Steve Carell as former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld; and Bill Pullman as former vice president Nelson Rockefeller.