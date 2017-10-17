Here’s the latest photo of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury

Production for the highly anticipated Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is in full swing as the film moves toward a scheduled December 25th, 2018 release date. So far, we’ve seen an official first look of Rami Malek as the Queen singer and fan-shot footage of the Mr. Robot star recreating the band’s epic 1985 Live Aid performance. Now, director Bryan Singer has shared a new mid-scene shot from the movie’s set.

Once again, the photo captures Malek in action as he clutches the mic with one hand and outstretches his other arm toward the audience. Meanwhile, the actor is wearing bright red leather pants and white high top sneakers — but has forgone a shirt in the scene.

Check it out below.

Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic A post shared by Bryan Singer (@bryanjaysinger) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

To further capture Mercury’s essence, Malek has also worked on his singing abilities, as the film will use his voice combined with recordings of the Queen frontman.

Joining Malek in the cast as Mercury’s Queen bandmates are Joe Mazzello, Ben Hardy, and Gwilym Lee. In addition, Mike Myers was recently brought into the fold for an unknown role.