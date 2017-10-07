Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie trailer premieres at New York Comic Con: Watch

Hey Arnold!, the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon that ended back in 2004, is taking the kids of PS 118 on a feature film length adventure on November 24th, and yesterday at New York Comic Con, a trailer for the upcoming Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie was unveiled.

As you can tell from the trailer, both the animation and voices received a bit of an update, but fans needn’t worry, as the film, which will answer the question of what happened to Arnold’s parents when they disappeared at the end of the series, was co-written and executive produced by the TV series’ original creator Craig Bartlett. Also back are original voice cast members Francesca Marie Smith as Helga and Anndi McAfee as Phoebe, and Lane Toran (original voice of Arnold) and Jamil Walker Smith (original voice of Gerald) will are back and lending their voices as Che and Paulo, two members of the boat crew in San Lorenzo (where the group travels).New voice talent for the film include Mason Vale Cotton as Arnold and Benjamin “Lil’ P-Nut” Flores, Jr. as Gerald, and Alfred Molina provides a turn as Lasombra, the tale’s evil villain.

Reports from New York Comic Con said that the trailer received a big cheer from the 80’s and 90’s kids in the audience, who were no doubt filled with the same nostalgia vibes the film’s producers are hoping to capitalize on over Thanksgiving weekend.