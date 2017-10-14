Larry Flynt offers $10 million reward for information leading to Donald Trump’s impeachment

Hustler Magazine founder Larry Flynt is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to the impeachment of Donald Trump. Flynt took out a full page ad in Saturday’s Washington Post, explaining that he was compelled to make the offer after Trump proved himself to be “dangerously unfit to excercise the extreme power accrued by our new ‘unitary executive.'”

“Trump was installed only by the quirks of our antiquated Electoral College, enacted as a concession to lower-population slave states allowed to count slaves as three-fifths of a citizen, even though they couldn’t vote – a real anachronism today in a multicultural society still struggling for racial equity and tolerance,” Flynt writes.

Flynt goes on to cite several reasons Trump is deserving of impeachment, including Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey; his withdrawal from the Paris climate change agreement; and his “unconscionable defense of the KKK and neo-Nazis after the Charlottesville riots.”

“Impeachment would be a messy, contentious affair, but the alternative – three more years of destabilizing dysfunction – is worse,” Flynt adds. “Both good Democrats and good Republicans who put country over party did it before with Watergate.”

During Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998, Flynt offered one million dollars for each unflattering sexual story about Republican members of congress. One such story led to the resignation of Congressman Bob Livingston amid his candidacy for Speaker of the House.