IDK previews IWASVERYBAD project with three more new songs: Stream

Maryland-bred rapper IDK inches closer to the release of his IWASVERYBAD soundtrack with Adult Swim. After sharing a trio of tracks featuring the likes of DOOM, Del the Funky Homosapien, and Swizz Beatz, he’s back today with three more.

“Dog Love Kitty”, featuring Mother MaryGold, is built on dizzying, handclap-filled production and sees IDK talking about gangs. The second cut, “Windows Up”, is more of a fluid R&B joint and includes a couple lines borrowed from the 2000 Ludacris hit “What’s Your Fantsy”. Lastly, “Birds and Bees” boasts bits of jazzy piano and a regretful IDK, who wishes he hadn’t missed a special someone’s phone call.

Stream all three songs below.

“Dog Love Kitty”:

“Windows Up”:

“Birds and Bees”:

IWASVERYBAD officially arrives next Friday, October 13th, via Adult Swim/HXLY.

IWASVERYBAD Tracklist:

01. Mrs. Lynch, Your Son is the Devil

02. Maryland Ass Nigga (feat. Swizz Beatz)

03. Pizza Shop Extended (feat. Yung Gleesh, MF Doom & Del the Funky Homosapien)

04. Dog Love Kitty (feat. Mother Marygold)

05. Mama Said “Respect the Venus Symbol” I Didn’t Listen

06. Windows Up

07. Birds and Bees

08. 17 with a 38 (feat. Chief Keef)

09. No Shoes On The Rug. Leave Them At The Door.

10. No Words

11. Black Sheep White Dove

12. Baby Scale (feat. Yung Gleesh) [Bonus Track]