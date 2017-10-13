Final trailer for Stranger Things season 2 arrives on Friday the 13th: Watch

Go figure that Netflix would share the final and most in-depth look at Stranger Things season two on Friday the 13th. The latest trailer for the smash show arrived today, and it reveals more about what to expect from the highly anticipated series than any previous preview.

That said, it’s not like you’re going to avoid watching it and analyzing every scene, so here’s the gist: A giant monster “shadow” is hovering above Hawkins, and it seems only young Will (Noah Schnapp) can see it, thanks to his connection to the Upside Down. Something strange is still going down at Hawkins Laboratory, and it’s encroaching on the lives of everyone in the small Indiana town. Which is why the gang is open to recruiting new members, including Max (Sadie Sink) — as Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) puts it, “It’s judgement day, which is why we need as much help as we can get.” Thankfully, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is back as well, and she seems to have more control over her intense powers than ever before.

Check out the trailer above, and get ready to not leave your house this Halloween.

Coming back October 27th, Stranger Things season two also stars Winona Ryder (Joyce), David Harbour (Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Natalie Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Cara Buono (Karen), Matthew Modine (Martin Brenner), and Joe Keery (Steve). Newcomers to the cast include Paul Reiser (Aliens, Mad About You), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies), Linnea Berthelsen, and Darce Montgomery.