Japandroids tear through “No Known Drink Or Drug” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Japandroids returned from a five-year hiatus in January with their third album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life. To promote the release, as well as their upcoming tour with Cloud Nothings, the Canadian rock duo stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night. They tore through “No Known Drink Or Drug” and you can catch the replay up above.

This weekend, Japandroids will join forces with Cloud Nothings to kick off a North American tour which runs through mid-November. Along the way, they’ll rock cities like Winnipeg, Halifax, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Nashville. Check out the complete schedule here.