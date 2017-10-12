Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Japandroids tear through “No Known Drink Or Drug” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Ahead of the Canadian rock duo's joint North American tour with Cloud Nothings

by
on October 12, 2017, 9:30am
0 comments

Japandroids returned from a five-year hiatus in January with their third album, Near to the Wild Heart of Life. To promote the release, as well as their upcoming tour with Cloud Nothings, the Canadian rock duo stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night. They tore through “No Known Drink Or Drug” and you can catch the replay up above.

This weekend, Japandroids will join forces with Cloud Nothings to kick off a North American tour which runs through mid-November. Along the way, they’ll rock cities like Winnipeg, Halifax, Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Nashville. Check out the complete schedule here.

Previous Story
Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after accusing Ben Affleck of lying about Harvey Weinstein
Next Story
Wolf Parade perform “Valley Boy” on Colbert: Watch
No comments
More Stories