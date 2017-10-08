In lieu of its standard cold opening, tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live began with a special performance from Jason Aldean. Less than a week ago, a domestic terrorist opened fire during Aldean’s concert in Las Vegas, killing 59 and injuring over 500 others. “We hurt for you and we hurt with you,” Aldean remarked to open the surprise performance, “but you can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.” He then paid tribute to those victims, as well as the late, great Tom Petty, by covering “I Won’t Back Down”. Watch footage above.
Jason Aldean opens SNL by covering Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”: Watch
The surprise performance came in tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas terrorist attack as well as the frontman of the Heartbreakers
by Alex Young
on October 07, 2017, 11:50pm
0 comments
Want more? Follow us on
Popular
- 1Jason Aldean opens SNL by covering Tom Petty's "I Won’t Back Down": Watch
- 2Troubling video shows Nelly flirting with an underage girl during concert on Friday night
- 3The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time
- 4Update: Tom Petty awarded songwriting royalties for Sam Smith's "Stay With Me"
- 5Try not to cringe watching 30 Seconds to Mars' deeply uncomfortable performance on Ellen
- 1Update: Tom Petty "clinging to life," not expected to live
- 2Marilyn Manson hospitalized after large stage prop collapses
- 3Update: Tom Petty suffers cardiac arrest, "had no brain activity" upon arriving to the hospital
- 4The 100 Greatest Debut Singles of All Time
- 5Try not to cringe watching 30 Seconds to Mars' deeply uncomfortable performance on Ellen
- 1Justin Bieber told Marilyn Manson "I made you relevant again" with repurposed t-shirt
- 2Update: Tom Petty "clinging to life," not expected to live
- 3Marilyn Manson hospitalized after large stage prop collapses
- 4Riot Fest 2017 Festival Review: From Worst to Best
- 5Update: Tom Petty suffers cardiac arrest, "had no brain activity" upon arriving to the hospital
Album Reviews
Film Reviews
More Stories