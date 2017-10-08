Menu
Jason Aldean opens SNL by covering Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down”: Watch

The surprise performance came in tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas terrorist attack as well as the frontman of the Heartbreakers

on October 07, 2017, 11:50pm
In lieu of its standard cold opening, tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live began with a special performance from Jason Aldean. Less than a week ago, a domestic terrorist opened fire during Aldean’s concert in Las Vegas, killing 59 and injuring over 500 others. “We hurt for you and we hurt with you,” Aldean remarked to open the surprise performance, “but you can be sure we’re going to walk through these tough times together every step of the way.” He then paid tribute to those victims, as well as the late, great Tom Petty, by covering “I Won’t Back Down”. Watch footage above.

