JAY-Z performs “Bam” with Damian Marley and “4:44” to kick off SNL season 43: Watch

JAY-Z had the honors of serving as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live’s 43rd season. Donning a custom Colin Kapernick jersey, the rap legend promoted his latest album, 4:44, with a performance of “Bam” featuring Damian Marley. Watch it above.

He later returned to the stage to rap the title track to 4:44, which you can replay below.

Next month, JAY-Z kicks off a lengthy North America tour in support of 4:44, with Vic Mensa tapped to open each show. Ahead of the tour’s launch, he appeared on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge and performed “Numb/Encore” in tribute to Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington.