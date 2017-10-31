Menu
Jeremy Piven accused of sexual misconduct

Actress Ariane Ballmer says the Entourage actor made unwanted advances on two occasions

on October 31, 2017, 6:12pm
Jeremy Piven has been accused of sexual misconduct by actress Ariane Bellamar.

In a series of tweets posted Monday, Bellamar accused Piven of making unwanted sexual advances on two separate occasions. Ballmer said one of the incidents occurred on the set of Entourage, the long-running HBO series which Piven appeared in between 2004 and 2011. An Entourage movie was released in 2015.

Piven currently stars in the CBS drama Wisdom of the Crowd. In a statement, the network said it was aware of the accusations and was “looking into the matter.”

