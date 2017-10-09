Jerry Yester, “Do You Believe in Magic” musician, arrested on 30 counts of child pornography

Jerry Yester, best known for playing piano on The Lovin’ Spoonful’s classic “Do You Believe in Magic”, has been arrested on child pornography charges. The musician/producer is being charged with 30 counts of distributing, possessing, or viewing explicit pornographic material involving children.

Yester was arrested on Thursday by the Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Unit and brought to the Boone County Sheriff’s office in Harrison, Arkansas, according to TMZ. The 74-year-old musician was released after posting a $35,000 bond.

Yester was a member of Modern Folk Quartet before linking up with The Lovin’ Spoonful in 1965. He became a full-time member in 1967, replacing Zal Yanovsky, though the band split up just one year later. His career also saw him produce and arrange records for artists such as Tom Waits, The Turtles, and Pat Boone.