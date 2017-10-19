Jessie Ware covers Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke” for BBC Live Lounge: Watch

Tomorrow, October 20th, is the big release day for Glasshouse, the new album from Jessie Ware. In anticipation, the R&B singer has turned in not just one but two special live performances this month.

A few weeks ago, Ware appeared on Later… with Jools Holland to belt out “Midnight”; now, she’s recorded a session for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. For the two-song appearance, the Londoner unveiled a cover of Khalid’s “Young Dumb & Broke”, her wispy, crystalline vocals here adding a different texture to the original hit. Ware also sang one of my personal favorites off Glasshouse, “Alone”. Check out the footage above and below.