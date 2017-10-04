Jessie Ware performs “Midnight” on Jools Holland: Watch

UK singer Jessie Ware has been promoting her follow-up to 2014’s Tough Love since revealing its first single, “Midnight” back in July. On Tuesday night, she continued the rollout by stopping by Later… with Jools Holland.

During Ware’s appearance, she performed “Midnight” against a brightly lit background of red and blue lights. After starting off by standing stoically behind the mic stand, the R&B singer stepped out in front to belt out the reflective long song. Watch the full performance below. Last night’s episode of Jools Holland also featured performances from Queens of the Stone Age, Morrissey, and The National.

Ware’s upcoming album is titled Glasshouse and will be released on October 20th via Island/PMR. The collection will feature 12 songs as well as five additional tracks available on the deluxe version. In addition to “Midnight”, she’s also shared “Selfish Love” and “Alone”.