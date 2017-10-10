Jhené Aiko and Big Sean perform “Moments” on Fallon: Watch

In addition to being romantically involved, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean also linked up in the studio for Aiko’s new, surprise album, Trip. On Monday, the couple brought their collaborative single, “Moments”, to life with a performance on The Tonight Show. Replay it up above.

Just hours prior to hitting the Fallon stage, Aiko revealed a new arm tattoo (below) of Big Sean. The R&B singer is scheduled to tour with Lana Del Rey in 2018. As for Big Sean, the MC has featured on recent songs by Coldplay, Calvin Harris, and ASAP Mob.