Jhené Aiko and Big Sean perform “Moments” on Fallon: Watch

The two lovebirds brought their collaborative single to life

on October 10, 2017, 10:40am
In addition to being romantically involved, Jhené Aiko and Big Sean also linked up in the studio for Aiko’s new, surprise album, Trip. On Monday, the couple brought their collaborative single, “Moments”, to life with a performance on The Tonight Show. Replay it up above.

Just hours prior to hitting the Fallon stage, Aiko revealed a new arm tattoo (below) of Big Sean. The R&B singer is scheduled to tour with Lana Del Rey in 2018. As for Big Sean, the MC has featured on recent songs by Coldplay, Calvin Harris, and ASAP Mob.

Art is ❤️thanks Jheńe for allowing me to share this moment.

A post shared by The Witchdoctor™ 💉 Los Angeles (@miryamlumpini) on

