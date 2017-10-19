Menu
Jim Carrey becomes Andy Kaufman in trailer for Jim & Andy documentary: Watch

The doc features behind-the-scenes footage of Carrey going completely meta for his role in Man on the Moon

by
on October 19, 2017, 4:20pm
0 comments

Netflix has revealed the trailer for Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond – Featuring A Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton. The documentary, out November 17th on the streaming service, focuses on Jim Carrey’s transformation into his hero Andy Kaufman for Milos Forman’s 1999 biopic Man on the Moon.

Carrey famously lost himself utterly and completely in the role, staying in character off camera and antagonizing pretty much everyone involved in the picture, much as Kaufman most likely would have. A lot of Carrey’s incredibly intense process was filmed, and that footage will be seen for the first time in the doc, which I must say seems incredibly fascinating.

Carrey has entered an interesting period in both his life as an artist and a human, stepping away from acting for a while to paint and waxing philosophic about the nature of existence on the red carpet. The actor will soon return to television however and reunite with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry for a hotly anticipated series on Showtime.

 

