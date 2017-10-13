John Carpenter on involvement with Halloween reboot: “I’ve made a deal to do the music”

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Back in February, Halloween creator John Carpenter announced that David Gordon Green would be helming a forthcoming reboot with longtime collaborator Danny McBride. At the time, Carpenter said he was serving as an executive producer available “to consult and offer my advice and feedback as needed” and left open the possibility of composing music for the film. Now, the horror legend has confirmed his involvement with the music in the movie.

(Read: It’s Time for the Halloween Series to Stop Ignoring Its Shitty Sequels)

In a new interview with Billboard, Carpenter said, “It looks clear to me that I’ve made a deal to do the music.” Exactly what that entails, however, isn’t clear. “There are many options,” he elaborated. “I’ll be consulting with the director to see what he feels. I could create a new score, we could update the old score and amplify it, or we could combine those two things. I’ll have to see the movie to see what it requires.”

Shortly after the film was originally announced, McBride stated that the Halloween reboot isn’t a remake, but instead a direct sequel to the first two films in the series intended to “continue the story of Michael Myers in a really grounded way.” It’s expected to hit theaters on October 19th, 2018.

Halloween duties aside, Carpenter has kept busy by revisiting a handful of his most classic film scores on an upcoming album, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, and its highly anticipated accompanying fall tour. The collection is scheduled for release on October 20th.

Earlier today, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross unveiled a new cover of Carpenter’s classic Halloween theme for Friday the 13th. Check it out below.