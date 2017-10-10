John Carpenter says new Halloween will disregard every sequel

Things are getting very interesting for David Gordon Green and Danny McBride’s forthcoming Halloween movie. Not only is Jamie Lee Curtis returning to the role of Laurie Strode, but it looks like she won’t have all the extra baggage that comes with it, according to executive producer John Carpenter.

Recently, the acclaimed auteur, who wrote and directed the 1978 original, spoke with Stereogum in anticipation of his latest release, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974–1998, and when asked if he had any part in corralling Curtis for the latest chapter, he dropped one hell of a bombshell.

“No, she talked to the director,” Carpenter explained. “Her part was written into the script and they had this idea — it’s kind of a… I don’t know how to describe it. It’s almost an alternative reality. It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the other [sequels] were made. It’s gonna be fun. There’s a really talented director and it was well-written. I’m impressed.”

(Read: It’s Time for the Halloween Series to Stop Ignoring Its Shitty Sequels)

In other words, the next Halloween will be a direct sequel to the one that started it all. What that means is 1981’s Halloween II through 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection never existed, which also means that Michael Myers is still The Shape and not Laurie Strode’s brother. Now, if this idea rings a bell, it’s because we suggested it years ago.

Regardless, this is an exciting idea and frees the series up to be legitimately frightening again. If only because the narrative will no longer be hamstrung by the ridiculous brother-sister subplot and, instead, allows for a tormented psychological thriller. Still, the decision to excise Halloween II, which Carpenter actually wrote alongside his late writing partner Debra Hill, is an unexpected move.

(Read: The Making of John Carpenter’s Halloween)

In related news, Judy Greer is currently in talks to play Laurie’s daughter, Karen Strode, while Carpenter may or may not still score the film. What we do know, however, is that the film will hit theaters on October 19th, 2018 — some 40 years after the original scared American audiences.

Happy Halloween.