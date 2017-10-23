John Maus shares bizarre video for new song “Touchdown”: Watch

After six long years, John Maus is prepping to drop a new album called Screen Memories. The 12-track collection follows 2011’s We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves and was previously teased with lead single “The Combine”. Now, another track has been unboxed in “Touchdown”.

Here, Maus uses ripples of dark, ’80s-esque synths to conjure an eerie and mysterious atmosphere. Its corresponding music video, also released today, is similarly something of an odd watch. Directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford, it features fuzzy footage of football players and coaches, playing out like a retro promotional sports video but with a Stranger Things twist.

Check it out below.

Screen Memories arrives October 27th via Ribbon Music. In support, Maus has announced a new run of 2018 North American tour dates.

John Maus 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

10/24 – Tblisi, GE @ Spacehall

10/25 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center

10/27 – London, UK @ The Dome

10/28 – Nantes, FR @ Maison de Quartier de Doulon

10/31 – Porto, PT @ Maus Habitos

11/01 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB

11/03 – Madrid, ES @ Cafe La Palma

11/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Conjunta Vacio

11/06 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

11/07 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

11/09 – Gent, BE @ NEST

11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Les Ateliers Claus

11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/13 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazzhouse

11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

11/16 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/18 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

11/20 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

11/23 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel

11/24 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social

11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA

01/17 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb

01/19 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

01/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

01/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s

01/29 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

01/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

02/02 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

02/03 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

02/05 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

02/09 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

02/10 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

02/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

02/12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

02/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall