John Maus shares bizarre video for new song “Touchdown”: Watch

After six long years, John Maus is prepping to drop a new album called Screen Memories. The 12-track collection follows 2011’s We Must Become The Pitiless Censors Of Ourselves and was previously teased with lead single “The Combine”. Now, another track has been unboxed in “Touchdown”.
Here, Maus uses ripples of dark, ’80s-esque synths to conjure an eerie and mysterious atmosphere. Its corresponding music video, also released today, is similarly something of an odd watch. Directed by Jennifer Juniper Stratford, it features fuzzy footage of football players and coaches, playing out like a retro promotional sports video but with a Stranger Things twist.
Check it out below.
Screen Memories arrives October 27th via Ribbon Music. In support, Maus has announced a new run of 2018 North American tour dates.
John Maus 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
10/24 – Tblisi, GE @ Spacehall
10/25 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Performing Arts Center
10/27 – London, UK @ The Dome
10/28 – Nantes, FR @ Maison de Quartier de Doulon
10/31 – Porto, PT @ Maus Habitos
11/01 – Lisbon, PT @ ZDB
11/03 – Madrid, ES @ Cafe La Palma
11/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Festival Conjunta Vacio
11/06 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
11/07 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
11/09 – Gent, BE @ NEST
11/10 – Brussels, BE @ Les Ateliers Claus
11/11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/13 – Aarhus, DK @ Tape
11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Jazzhouse
11/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
11/16 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
11/18 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz
11/20 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
11/23 – Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel
11/24 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social
11/25 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA
01/17 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb
01/19 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
01/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
01/21 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
01/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
01/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret
01/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
01/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s
01/29 – San Diego, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
01/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
01/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
02/02 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
02/03 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
02/05 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
02/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
02/09 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
02/10 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
02/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
02/12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
02/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
02/16 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
02/17 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
02/18 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall