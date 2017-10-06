Johnny Cash’s Unearthed box set receives first-ever vinyl release

During the final decade of Johnny Cash’s career, the legendary musician collaborated with famed producer Rick Rubin to record a series of raw, stripped-down albums. The resulting material was released posthumously in November 2003 as a box set entitled, Unearthed, with recordings ranging from stark balladry to punchy rockabilly to heartfelt gospel to classic covers. Now, the collection has received its first ever vinyl release, available November 3rd on Rubin’s American Recordings.

(Read: The 100 Greatest Singers of All Time)

The expansive box set has 79 songs spread out over nine 180-gram vinyl LPs. It’s housed in a LP-sized black cloth slipcase containing a pair of cloth-bound books. The first book holds the nine LPs. The other is a 60-page coffee table book incorporating Sylvie Simmons’ extensive liner notes drawn from five days of interviews at Cash’s home in Tennessee. It also includes Cash and Rubin’s commentary on every song in the set, as well as some of the last photos ever taken of the singer from the recording sessions.

Unearthed is divided into five thematic sections. Who’s Gonna Cry focuses on acoustic solo recordings and revisits several classic songs from Cash’s extensive catalog. Trouble In Mind is oriented towards electric performances and features guest appearances by Tom Petty, Willie Nelson, Carl Perkins, and members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, as well as Cash’s wife and longtime duet partner, June Carter Cash. Redemption Songs is largely acoustic and features duets with Joe Strummer, Fiona Apple, Nick Cave, and Glen Campbell. My Mother’s Hymn Book demonstrates Cash’s lifelong affinity for gospel music by encompassing 15 time-honored gospel standards. Best of Cash On American offers a 15-song selection of highlights from Cash’s first four albums with Rubin.

Preorder Unearthed through UMe here. Check out a photo of the box set below.

Unearthed Tracklist:

Who’s Gonna Cry

Side A

01. Long Black Veil

02. Flesh And Blood

03. Just The Other Side Of Nowhere

04. If I Give My Soul

05. Understand Your Man

Side B

01. Banks Of The Ohio

02. Two Timin’ Woman

03. The Caretaker

04. Old Chunk Of Coal

05. I’m Going To Memphis

Side C

01. Breaking Bread

02. Waiting For A Train

03. Casey’s Last Ride

04. No Earthly Good

Side D

01. The Fourth Man In The Fire

02. Dark As A Dungeon

03. Book Review

04. Down There By The Train

Trouble In Mind

Side A

01. Pocahontas

02. I’m A Drifter

03. Trouble In Mind

04. Down The Line

Side B

01. I’m Movin’ On

02. As Long as the Grass Shall Grow (feat. June Carter Cash)

03. Heart Of Gold (feat. Red Hot Chili Peppers)

04. The Running Kind (feat. Tom Petty)

Side C

01. Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby

02. Brown Eyed Handsome Man (feat. Carl Perkins)

03. “T” For Texas

04. Devil’s Right Hand

Side D

01. I’m A Drifter

02. Like A Soldier (feat. Willie Nelson)

03. Drive On

04. Bird On A Wire

Redemption Songs

Side A

01. A Singer Of Songs

02. The L & N Don’t Stop Here Anymore

03. Redemption Song (feat. Joe Strummer)

04. Father And Son (feat. Fiona Apple)

Side B

01. Chattanooga Sugar Babe

02. He Stopped Loving Her Today

03. Hard Times

04. Wichita Lineman

Side C

01. Cindy (feat. Nick Cave)

02. Big Iron

03. Salty Dog

04. Gentle On My Mind (feat. Glen Campbell)

Side D

01. You Are My Sunshine

02. You’ll Never Walk Alone

03. The Man Comes Around

My Mother’s Hymn Book

Side A

01. Where We’ll Never Grow Old

02. I Shall Not Be Moved

03. I Am A Pilgrim

04. Do Lord

05. When The Roll Is Called Up Yonder

06. If We Never Meet Again This Side Of Heaven

07. I’ll Fly Away

08. Where The Soul Of Man Never Dies

Side B

01. Let The Lower Lights Be Burning

02. When He Reached Down

03. In The Sweet By And By

04. I’m Bound For The Promised Land

05. In The Garden

06. Softly And Tenderly

07. Just As I Am

Best Of Cash On American

Side A

01. Delia’s Gone

02. Bird On A Wire

03. Thirteen

04. Rowboat

Side B

01. The One Rose (That’s Left In My Heart)

02. Rusty Cage

03. Southern Accents

04. The Mercy Seat

Side C

01. Solitary Man

02. Wayfaring Stranger

03. One

04. I Hung My Head

Side D

01. The Man Comes Around

02. We’ll Meet Again

03. Hurt